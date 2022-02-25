$34,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-994-7779
2016 Lexus IS 300
FSport
Location
306 Deal Auto Sales
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1
306-994-7779
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8424132
- Stock #: 003799
- VIN: JTHCM1D20G5003799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 81,198 KM
Vehicle Description
The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this Sedan and it comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.This Sedan was driven only 13,533 km/year, currently at 81,198 kilometers, on top of that the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.This 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine and the AWD system increases traction - particularly in snow and rain and improves handling on dry surfaces.Having the key in your pocket is one less step and makes it easier to handle armloads of more important things, in addition to the power roof is convenient to operate and makes any trip more enjoyable. The HID headlight offer almost three times the light as compared to conventional lights, furthermore the HD radio is the most significant breakthrough in radio broadcast since the introduction of FM stereo more than 50 years ago and this vehicle has it installed. The satellite radio Offers 100's of channels, fade-free signal, nationwide reception and barely any commercials, meanwhile the Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations, but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel.You can play hundreds of your favorite songs with the MP3 player, furthermore listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting. The keyless entry is an added convenience option at the same time the installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers. The cruise control gives you better control over your speed, meanwhile the security system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance.The heated front seats are a great feature for any cold morning drive, in addition to thanks to the built-in Brake Assist, emergency stopping distances can be shorte... Read the full description on our Website at:
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 306 Deal Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.