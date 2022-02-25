Menu
2016 Lexus IS 300

81,198 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2016 Lexus IS 300

2016 Lexus IS 300

FSport

2016 Lexus IS 300

FSport

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

Sale

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

81,198KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8424132
  • Stock #: 003799
  • VIN: JTHCM1D20G5003799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,198 KM

Vehicle Description

The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this Sedan and it comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.This Sedan was driven only 13,533 km/year, currently at 81,198 kilometers, on top of that the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.This 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine and the AWD system increases traction - particularly in snow and rain and improves handling on dry surfaces.Having the key in your pocket is one less step and makes it easier to handle armloads of more important things, in addition to the power roof is convenient to operate and makes any trip more enjoyable. The HID headlight offer almost three times the light as compared to conventional lights, furthermore the HD radio is the most significant breakthrough in radio broadcast since the introduction of FM stereo more than 50 years ago and this vehicle has it installed. The satellite radio Offers 100's of channels, fade-free signal, nationwide reception and barely any commercials, meanwhile the Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations, but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel.You can play hundreds of your favorite songs with the MP3 player, furthermore listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting. The keyless entry is an added convenience option at the same time the installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers. The cruise control gives you better control over your speed, meanwhile the security system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance.The heated front seats are a great feature for any cold morning drive, in addition to thanks to the built-in Brake Assist, emergency stopping distances can be shorte...

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Security alarm system
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
HD Radio
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
Rear bench seats
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Telematics
Four wheel disc brakes
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Air Bag - Rear Side Body
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Dual Shift Transmission
Generic Moon/Sun Roof
Moon/Sun Roof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

