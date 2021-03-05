2016 Volkswagen Golf

+ taxes & licensing
This is a CLEAN TITLE Hatchback plus a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included.A 1-OWNER vehicle history report adds value, on top of that this Hatchback was driven only 11,746 km/year, currently at 58,732 kilometers.You can expect increased fuel mileage with the manual transmission, on top of that enjoy driving this dependable 4 Cylinder engine while getting amazing fuel mileage and reliability.You can expect better fuel economy thanks to the front wheel drive.Getting accurate directions is convenient with the built-in navigation system, furthermore the Volkswagen back-up camera provides you with both added convenience and improved safety. It's easy to see why keyless start is a godsend for multitaskers on the go, additionally the power roof is convenient to operate and makes any trip more enjoyable. The factory built in HD radio gives you more music, talk shows and news without any monthly subscription fees while the satellite radio Offers 100's of channels, fade-free signal, nationwide reception and barely any commercials.The hands-free calling is a great safety perk thanks to the installed Bluetooth connection, additionally the MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level. The premium sound system lets you enjoy every note of your favorite album, additionally the AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear. The keyless entry system is a must have convenience option, whats more is the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads.The cruise control can prevent driver fatigue on long journeys, moreover this alarm system trims down your car insurance premium and keeps your belongings safe. These heated front seats make cold morning much more comfortable while the brake assist delivers a huge safety advantage - if the system identifies an emergency, it automatically initiate... Read the full description on our Website at:
