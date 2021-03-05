Menu
2016 Volkswagen Golf

58,732 KM

Details Description Features

$28,650

+ tax & licensing
$28,650

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Autobahn

2016 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Autobahn

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

Sale

$28,650

+ taxes & licensing

58,732KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6642329
  • Stock #: 039035
  • VIN: 3VW5T7AU9GM039035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,732 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a CLEAN TITLE Hatchback plus a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included.A 1-OWNER vehicle history report adds value, on top of that this Hatchback was driven only 11,746 km/year, currently at 58,732 kilometers.You can expect increased fuel mileage with the manual transmission, on top of that enjoy driving this dependable 4 Cylinder engine while getting amazing fuel mileage and reliability.You can expect better fuel economy thanks to the front wheel drive.Getting accurate directions is convenient with the built-in navigation system, furthermore the Volkswagen back-up camera provides you with both added convenience and improved safety. It's easy to see why keyless start is a godsend for multitaskers on the go, additionally the power roof is convenient to operate and makes any trip more enjoyable. The factory built in HD radio gives you more music, talk shows and news without any monthly subscription fees while the satellite radio Offers 100's of channels, fade-free signal, nationwide reception and barely any commercials.The hands-free calling is a great safety perk thanks to the installed Bluetooth connection, additionally the MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level. The premium sound system lets you enjoy every note of your favorite album, additionally the AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear. The keyless entry system is a must have convenience option, whats more is the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads.The cruise control can prevent driver fatigue on long journeys, moreover this alarm system trims down your car insurance premium and keeps your belongings safe. These heated front seats make cold morning much more comfortable while the brake assist delivers a huge safety advantage - if the system identifies an emergency, it automatically initiate...

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Security alarm system
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Telematics
Keyless Start
Four wheel disc brakes
Leather Seat
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Generic Moon/Sun Roof
Moon/Sun Roof
Adjustable Passenger Lumbar Support

Back to Top

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

