2017 Lexus NX

136,129 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2017 Lexus NX

2017 Lexus NX

Turbo

2017 Lexus NX

Turbo

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

Sale

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

136,129KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7751118
  • Stock #: 109370
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ2H2109370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Crème
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 136,129 KM

Vehicle Description

The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride plus enjoy driving this dependable 4 Cylinder engine while getting amazing fuel mileage and reliability.Expect excellent traction on dry and wet surfaces thanks to the all wheel drive system.The Lexus back-up camera delivers assurance when backing out of a parking spot or down a driveway while the Keyless Start contains safeguards to ensure that your car doesn't spring to life at the wrong time. The factory built in HD radio gives you more music, talk shows and news without any monthly subscription fees, whats more is listening to dozens of genres of static-free music with the built-in Satellite Radio makes any trip more comfortable. The Bluetooth connection is the ultimate option for hands-free calling while driving, furthermore the MP3 player enables you to listen to hours of uninterrupted music.The AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear, additionally the keyless entry enables you to access your vehicle with ease. The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads at the same time the cruise control improves your fuel consumption. The alarm system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance, in addition to the break assist is a great safety feature that can stop this car quickly and effectively.Since a tire pressure monitoring system helps with safety, it may lead to lower insurance premiums for your vehicle, additionally the driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip. The increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience, not to mention the rear spoiler not only adds to style but delivers a safer ride at higher speeds. The power windows are definitely a must have option, in addition to the CD player is definitely a must have.The limited slip differential generates a higher... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
rear window defogger
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Security alarm system
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Telematics
Keyless Start
Four wheel disc brakes
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
A/C Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Dual Shift Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

