2017 Lexus NX

+ taxes & licensing
306-994-7779
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1
306-994-7779
+ taxes & licensing
The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride plus enjoy driving this dependable 4 Cylinder engine while getting amazing fuel mileage and reliability.Expect excellent traction on dry and wet surfaces thanks to the all wheel drive system.The Lexus back-up camera delivers assurance when backing out of a parking spot or down a driveway while the Keyless Start contains safeguards to ensure that your car doesn't spring to life at the wrong time. The factory built in HD radio gives you more music, talk shows and news without any monthly subscription fees, whats more is listening to dozens of genres of static-free music with the built-in Satellite Radio makes any trip more comfortable. The Bluetooth connection is the ultimate option for hands-free calling while driving, furthermore the MP3 player enables you to listen to hours of uninterrupted music.The AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear, additionally the keyless entry enables you to access your vehicle with ease. The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads at the same time the cruise control improves your fuel consumption. The alarm system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance, in addition to the break assist is a great safety feature that can stop this car quickly and effectively.Since a tire pressure monitoring system helps with safety, it may lead to lower insurance premiums for your vehicle, additionally the driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip. The increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience, not to mention the rear spoiler not only adds to style but delivers a safer ride at higher speeds. The power windows are definitely a must have option, in addition to the CD player is definitely a must have.The limited slip differential generates a higher... Read the full description on our Website at:
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1