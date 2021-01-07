Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

62,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

SEL

2018 Hyundai Elantra

SEL

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

Sale

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

62,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6539484
  • Stock #: 651740
  • VIN: KMHD84LF6JU651740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a CLEAN TITLE Sedan, on top of that the remainder of the full manufacturer warranty is still active.A 1-OWNER vehicle history report adds value plus the automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads.Enjoy driving this dependable 4 Cylinder engine while getting amazing fuel mileage and reliability plus you can expect better fuel economy thanks to the front wheel drive.The Hyundai back-up camera delivers assurance when backing out of a parking spot or down a driveway, meanwhile the factory built in HD radio gives you more music, talk shows and news without any monthly subscription fees. The satellite radio Offers 100's of channels, fade-free signal, nationwide reception and barely any commercials, moreover the Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations, but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel. You can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player, additionally the AUX input is a must have in this world of smartphones.The keyless entry is an added convenience option, in addition to the installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers. The cruise control takes much of the foot-work out of long distance driving, in addition to the security system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance. The break assist is a great safety feature that can stop this car quickly and effectively at the same time since a tire pressure monitoring system helps with safety, it may lead to lower insurance premiums for your vehicle.The Dual-Shift transmission provides for a sport inspired driving experience whereas the power windows are definitely a must have option. The traction control system is a great safety tool against hydroplaning in snow and rain conditions, moreover the steering wheel audio controls let you control almost every a... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security alarm system
Back-Up Camera
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
Dual Shift Transmission

