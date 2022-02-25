$22,306+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-994-7779
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
306 Deal Auto Sales
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1
306-994-7779
$22,306
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8272140
- Stock #: 173273
- VIN: JM1BN1V77J1173273
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eternal Blue Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 98,029 KM
Vehicle Description
This Sedan has a CLEAN TITLE plus a 3 Month - 5,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included.The automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads, on top of that get amazing fuel mileage with this 4 Cylinder engine.The front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice and this stylish Eternal Blue Mica exterior on Black interior is easy on the eyes with.The Mazda back-up camera delivers assurance when backing out of a parking spot or down a driveway while push-button keyless start couldn't be simpler, just slide behind the wheel, with the key fob in your pocket, briefcase or purse. The HD radio is the most significant breakthrough in radio broadcast since the introduction of FM stereo more than 50 years ago and this vehicle has it installed, moreover the Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations, but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel. You can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player, moreover the AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear.The keyless entry is an added convenience option, additionally the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads. The cruise control gives you better control over your speed, in addition to the heated front seats can be your best friend on cold winter mornings. The break assist is a great safety feature that can stop this car quickly and effectively, furthermore the tire pressure monitor allows you to maintain proper tire inflation which leads to maximum miles per gallon.The Dual-Shift transmission provides for a sport inspired driving experience, meanwhile these rain sensing wipers turn on as soon as you see drops of water on your windshield. The power windows are definitely a must have option, in addition to the traction control system helps maintain vehicle c... Read the full description on our Website at:
Vehicle Features
