Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

98,029 KM

Details Description Features

$22,306

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,306

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

  1. 8272140
  2. 8272140
  3. 8272140
  4. 8272140
  5. 8272140
  6. 8272140
  7. 8272140
  8. 8272140
  9. 8272140
  10. 8272140
  11. 8272140
Contact Seller
Sale

$22,306

+ taxes & licensing

98,029KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8272140
  • Stock #: 173273
  • VIN: JM1BN1V77J1173273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eternal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,029 KM

Vehicle Description

This Sedan has a CLEAN TITLE plus a 3 Month - 5,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included.The automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads, on top of that get amazing fuel mileage with this 4 Cylinder engine.The front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice and this stylish Eternal Blue Mica exterior on Black interior is easy on the eyes with.The Mazda back-up camera delivers assurance when backing out of a parking spot or down a driveway while push-button keyless start couldn't be simpler, just slide behind the wheel, with the key fob in your pocket, briefcase or purse. The HD radio is the most significant breakthrough in radio broadcast since the introduction of FM stereo more than 50 years ago and this vehicle has it installed, moreover the Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations, but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel. You can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player, moreover the AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear.The keyless entry is an added convenience option, additionally the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads. The cruise control gives you better control over your speed, in addition to the heated front seats can be your best friend on cold winter mornings. The break assist is a great safety feature that can stop this car quickly and effectively, furthermore the tire pressure monitor allows you to maintain proper tire inflation which leads to maximum miles per gallon.The Dual-Shift transmission provides for a sport inspired driving experience, meanwhile these rain sensing wipers turn on as soon as you see drops of water on your windshield. The power windows are definitely a must have option, in addition to the traction control system helps maintain vehicle c... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
HD Radio
Cloth Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
Dual Shift Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 306 Deal Auto Sales

2015 Ford Fusion S
 189,409 KM
$11,306 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Dart SE
 65,626 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 178,830 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

Call Dealer

306-994-XXXX

(click to show)

306-994-7779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory