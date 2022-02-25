Menu
2019 Acura MDX

235,187 KM

Details Description Features

$36,306

+ tax & licensing
$36,306

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2019 Acura MDX

2019 Acura MDX

w/Technology/A-Spec Pkg

2019 Acura MDX

w/Technology/A-Spec Pkg

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

Sale

$36,306

+ taxes & licensing

235,187KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8448177
  • Stock #: 801348
  • VIN: 5J8YD4H03KL801348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 235,187 KM

Vehicle Description

The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this SUV, on top of that it comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.A 1-OWNER vehicle history report adds value plus the automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads.This 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine plus expect excellent traction on dry and wet surfaces thanks to the all wheel drive system.Getting accurate directions is convenient with the built-in navigation system while thanks to the third row seating, you won't have to take two cars on road trips anymore. The Acura back-up camera delivers assurance when backing out of a parking spot or down a driveway, additionally the parking sensors detect nearby children, mailboxes or other obstacles in order to prevent accidents. It's easy to see why keyless start is a godsend for multitaskers on the go at the same time the power roof lets you enjoy sun or moon light at the push of a button.The convenience of the Hard Disk Media Storage Drive allows you to store music directly to the vehicle, not to mention aside from having your car cool in the summer and warm in the winter, a remote engine start is beneficial for the engine by warming it up before driving. The rear air-conditioning is always appreciated by rear passengers during hot days, not to mention the HD radio is the most significant breakthrough in radio broadcast since the introduction of FM stereo more than 50 years ago and this vehicle has it installed. Listening to dozens of genres of static-free music with the built-in Satellite Radio makes any trip more comfortable, not to mention the Bluetooth connection is the ultimate option for hands-free calling while driving.The MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Security alarm system
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
Third Row Seat
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Memory Seat(s)
Rear bench seats
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Parking Sensors
MEMORY MIRRORS
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Power Folding Mirrors
Four wheel disc brakes
A/C REAR
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Dual Shift Transmission
Generic Moon/Sun Roof
Moon/Sun Roof
Adjustable Passenger Lumbar Support
Media Storage Hard-Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email 306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

