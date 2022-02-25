2019 Acura MDX

Sale $36,306 + taxes & licensing 2 3 5 , 1 8 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8448177

8448177 Stock #: 801348

801348 VIN: 5J8YD4H03KL801348

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 235,187 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Power Liftgate Interior Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Security alarm system Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Keyless Start Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls HD Radio Seating Third Row Seat COOLED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Memory Seat(s) Rear bench seats Exterior Rear Spoiler tinted windows Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Temporary spare tire Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Parking Sensors MEMORY MIRRORS Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Aux input Power Folding Mirrors Four wheel disc brakes A/C REAR Bluetooth Connection Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head Performance Front Tires Performance Rear Tires A/C Climate Control Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at: Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror A/C Multi-Zone Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support Dual Shift Transmission Generic Moon/Sun Roof Moon/Sun Roof Adjustable Passenger Lumbar Support Media Storage Hard-Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.