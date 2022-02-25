$36,306+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-994-7779
2019 Acura MDX
w/Technology/A-Spec Pkg
Location
306 Deal Auto Sales
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1
306-994-7779
$36,306
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8448177
- Stock #: 801348
- VIN: 5J8YD4H03KL801348
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 235,187 KM
Vehicle Description
The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this SUV, on top of that it comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.A 1-OWNER vehicle history report adds value plus the automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads.This 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine plus expect excellent traction on dry and wet surfaces thanks to the all wheel drive system.Getting accurate directions is convenient with the built-in navigation system while thanks to the third row seating, you won't have to take two cars on road trips anymore. The Acura back-up camera delivers assurance when backing out of a parking spot or down a driveway, additionally the parking sensors detect nearby children, mailboxes or other obstacles in order to prevent accidents. It's easy to see why keyless start is a godsend for multitaskers on the go at the same time the power roof lets you enjoy sun or moon light at the push of a button.The convenience of the Hard Disk Media Storage Drive allows you to store music directly to the vehicle, not to mention aside from having your car cool in the summer and warm in the winter, a remote engine start is beneficial for the engine by warming it up before driving. The rear air-conditioning is always appreciated by rear passengers during hot days, not to mention the HD radio is the most significant breakthrough in radio broadcast since the introduction of FM stereo more than 50 years ago and this vehicle has it installed. Listening to dozens of genres of static-free music with the built-in Satellite Radio makes any trip more comfortable, not to mention the Bluetooth connection is the ultimate option for hands-free calling while driving.The MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level, in... Read the full description on our Website at:
Vehicle Features
