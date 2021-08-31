2019 Ford Escape

Sale $29,995 + taxes & licensing 6 , 9 9 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7776906

7776906 Stock #: C40573

C40573 VIN: 1FMCU9GD9KUC40573

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Baltic Sea Green Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # C40573

Mileage 6,991 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Remote Engine Start Floor mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Security Security alarm system Additional Features Aux input Telematics Keyless Start Four wheel disc brakes Bluetooth Connection Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head Performance Front Tires Performance Rear Tires A/C Climate Control Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at: Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror A/C Multi-Zone Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support Dual Shift Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.