2019 Ford Escape

+ taxes & licensing
306-994-7779
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1
306-994-7779
+ taxes & licensing
This is a CLEAN TITLE SUV, on top of that the remainder of the full manufacturer warranty is still active.The Original Owner has cared for this Ford since it was new, on top of that incredibly low kilometers at only 6,991 km which was driven only 3,496 km annually.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride plus this reliable 4 Cylinder engine is one of the most economical engines on the market.This four wheel drive system delivers proven and rugged technology to make any off-road experience exciting.You'll never fear a blind spot again when backing up thanks to the Ford back-up camera option, additionally push-button keyless start couldn't be simpler, just slide behind the wheel, with the key fob in your pocket, briefcase or purse. Having your car cool in the summer and warm in the winter before you jump in with a remote engine start is a great feature, additionally the satellite radio delivers a variety of stations that's sure to make any road trip more exciting. The hands-free calling is a great safety perk thanks to the installed Bluetooth connection, in addition to you can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player.Listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting while the keyless entry enables you to access your vehicle with ease. The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers whereas the cruise control gives you better control over your speed. The security system keeps your vehicle and belongings safe as well as saving you money on your car insurance, additionally the heated front seats can be your best friend on cold winter mornings.The brake assist delivers a huge safety advantage - if the system identifies an emergency, it automatically initiates full braking faster than any driver can move their foot, not to mention the tire pressure monit... Read the full description on our Website at:
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1