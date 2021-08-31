Menu
2019 Ford Escape

6,991 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SE

2019 Ford Escape

SE

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

Sale

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

6,991KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7776906
  • Stock #: C40573
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD9KUC40573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Baltic Sea Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # C40573
  • Mileage 6,991 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a CLEAN TITLE SUV, on top of that the remainder of the full manufacturer warranty is still active.The Original Owner has cared for this Ford since it was new, on top of that incredibly low kilometers at only 6,991 km which was driven only 3,496 km annually.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride plus this reliable 4 Cylinder engine is one of the most economical engines on the market.This four wheel drive system delivers proven and rugged technology to make any off-road experience exciting.You'll never fear a blind spot again when backing up thanks to the Ford back-up camera option, additionally push-button keyless start couldn't be simpler, just slide behind the wheel, with the key fob in your pocket, briefcase or purse. Having your car cool in the summer and warm in the winter before you jump in with a remote engine start is a great feature, additionally the satellite radio delivers a variety of stations that's sure to make any road trip more exciting. The hands-free calling is a great safety perk thanks to the installed Bluetooth connection, in addition to you can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player.Listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting while the keyless entry enables you to access your vehicle with ease. The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers whereas the cruise control gives you better control over your speed. The security system keeps your vehicle and belongings safe as well as saving you money on your car insurance, additionally the heated front seats can be your best friend on cold winter mornings.The brake assist delivers a huge safety advantage - if the system identifies an emergency, it automatically initiates full braking faster than any driver can move their foot, not to mention the tire pressure monit... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Security alarm system
Aux input
Telematics
Keyless Start
Four wheel disc brakes
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Dual Shift Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

