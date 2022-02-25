2021 Jeep Wrangler

Sale $60,306 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 7 7 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8435376

8435376 Stock #: 548173

548173 VIN: 1C4HJXEG5MW548173

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 31,779 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Security alarm system Keyless Start Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Exterior tinted windows Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Running Boards/Side Steps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features Aux input Four wheel disc brakes Rollover protection Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front A/C Climate Control Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at: Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror A/C Multi-Zone Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.