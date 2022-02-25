$60,306+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
306 Deal Auto Sales
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1
$60,306
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 31,779 KM
The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this SUV and the remainder of the full manufacturer warranty is still active.The Original Owner has cared for this Jeep since it was new, on top of that the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.This 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine, on top of that the 4 Wheel Drive system increases traction - particularly in snow and rain and improves handling on dry surfaces.You'll never fear a blind spot again when backing up thanks to the Jeep back-up camera option while it's easy to see why keyless start is a godsend for multitaskers on the go. The satellite radio delivers a variety of stations that's sure to make any road trip more exciting whereas the hands-free calling is a great safety perk thanks to the installed Bluetooth connection. You can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player while the AUX input is a must have for the ultimate in entertainment selection.The keyless entry is an added convenience option, meanwhile the installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers. The cruise control takes much of the foot-work out of long distance driving, additionally the security system keeps your vehicle and belongings safe as well as saving you money on your car insurance. The brake assist delivers a huge safety advantage - if the system identifies an emergency, it automatically initiates full braking faster than any driver can move their foot, additionally the tire pressure monitor allows you to maintain proper tire inflation which leads to maximum miles per gallon.The driver lumbar support makes long trips much more comfortable on the your back, not to mention the power windows are definitely a must have option. The traction control system is a great safety t... Read the full description on our Website at:
