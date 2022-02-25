Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Wrangler

31,779 KM

Details Description Features

$60,306

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$60,306

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

  1. 8435376
  2. 8435376
  3. 8435376
  4. 8435376
  5. 8435376
  6. 8435376
  7. 8435376
  8. 8435376
  9. 8435376
  10. 8435376
  11. 8435376
  12. 8435376
  13. 8435376
  14. 8435376
  15. 8435376
Contact Seller
Sale

$60,306

+ taxes & licensing

31,779KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8435376
  • Stock #: 548173
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG5MW548173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,779 KM

Vehicle Description

The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this SUV and the remainder of the full manufacturer warranty is still active.The Original Owner has cared for this Jeep since it was new, on top of that the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.This 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine, on top of that the 4 Wheel Drive system increases traction - particularly in snow and rain and improves handling on dry surfaces.You'll never fear a blind spot again when backing up thanks to the Jeep back-up camera option while it's easy to see why keyless start is a godsend for multitaskers on the go. The satellite radio delivers a variety of stations that's sure to make any road trip more exciting whereas the hands-free calling is a great safety perk thanks to the installed Bluetooth connection. You can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player while the AUX input is a must have for the ultimate in entertainment selection.The keyless entry is an added convenience option, meanwhile the installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers. The cruise control takes much of the foot-work out of long distance driving, additionally the security system keeps your vehicle and belongings safe as well as saving you money on your car insurance. The brake assist delivers a huge safety advantage - if the system identifies an emergency, it automatically initiates full braking faster than any driver can move their foot, additionally the tire pressure monitor allows you to maintain proper tire inflation which leads to maximum miles per gallon.The driver lumbar support makes long trips much more comfortable on the your back, not to mention the power windows are definitely a must have option. The traction control system is a great safety t... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Security alarm system
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear bench seats
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Rollover protection
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
A/C Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 306 Deal Auto Sales

2014 Jeep Wrangler U...
 77,255 KM
$37,306 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Wrangler U...
 31,779 KM
$60,306 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Wrangler U...
 163,801 KM
$34,306 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

Call Dealer

306-994-XXXX

(click to show)

306-994-7779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory