2002 Dodge Ram 2500

208 1st Ave E, Watrous, SK S0K 4T0
WAS: $9900 NOW: $8995
This Dodge Ram 2500 has a powerful Diesel I6 5.9L/359 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Only 195,321 Kilometers, Four wheel drive, Variable speed intermittent windshield wipers, Variable assist pwr recirculating ball steering.This Dodge Ram 2500 Comes Equipped with These Options Tinted glass, Stainless steel exhaust system, Solid front axle w/link-coil suspension, Side-guard door beams, Removable tailgate w/quick-release latches, Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, Passenger assist handle, NV241 2-speed transfer case w/shift-on-the-fly, LT245/75R16E all-season SBR BSW tires, HD vinyl 40/20/40 split bench seats w/rear folding bench seat.Factory Installed Options
