$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Watrous Mainline Motors

306-946-3336

2002 Dodge Ram 2500

Location

Watrous Mainline Motors

208 1st Ave E, Watrous, SK S0K 4T0

306-946-3336

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 217,403KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5259422
  • Stock #: M7557
  • VIN: 3B7KF23652M264818
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
WAS: $9900 NOW: $8995
This Dodge Ram 2500 has a powerful Diesel I6 5.9L/359 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Only 195,321 Kilometers, Four wheel drive, Variable speed intermittent windshield wipers, Variable assist pwr recirculating ball steering.This Dodge Ram 2500 Comes Equipped with These Options Tinted glass, Stainless steel exhaust system, Solid front axle w/link-coil suspension, Side-guard door beams, Removable tailgate w/quick-release latches, Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, Passenger assist handle, NV241 2-speed transfer case w/shift-on-the-fly, LT245/75R16E all-season SBR BSW tires, HD vinyl 40/20/40 split bench seats w/rear folding bench seat.Factory Installed Options

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Watrous Mainline Motors

306-946-3336

Alternate Numbers
1-800-667-0490
