2013 Buick Encore

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tires - Front Performance
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Navigation from Telematics
ENGINE 1.4L DOHC MFI VVT TURBOCHARGED 4 CYL (STD)
INTELLILINK AM/FM STEREO AND MP3 CD PLAYBACK 7 COLOUR SCREEN DISPLAY -inc: radio data system speed compensated volume (STD)
RUBY RED METALLIC -inc: Dark Argent Metallic lower bodyside moulding
FRONT DRIVER AND PASSENGER FOLD FLAT DELUXE BUCKET SEATING -inc: adjustable head restraints
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.