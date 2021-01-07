2013 Buick Encore

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Convenience Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Smart Device Integration ENGINE 1.4L DOHC MFI VVT TURBOCHARGED 4 CYL (STD) INTELLILINK AM/FM STEREO AND MP3 CD PLAYBACK 7 COLOUR SCREEN DISPLAY -inc: radio data system speed compensated volume (STD) RUBY RED METALLIC -inc: Dark Argent Metallic lower bodyside moulding FRONT DRIVER AND PASSENGER FOLD FLAT DELUXE BUCKET SEATING -inc: adjustable head restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.