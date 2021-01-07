Menu
2013 Buick Encore

49,265 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Watrous Mainline Motors

306-946-3336

2013 Buick Encore

2013 Buick Encore

2013 Buick Encore

Location

Watrous Mainline Motors

208 1st Ave E, Watrous, SK S0K 4T0

306-946-3336

  6430483
  2. 6430483
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

49,265KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6430483
  • Stock #: L1297A
  • VIN: KL4CJASBXDB063500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,265 KM

Vehicle Description

Encore

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE 1.4L DOHC MFI VVT TURBOCHARGED 4 CYL (STD)
INTELLILINK AM/FM STEREO AND MP3 CD PLAYBACK 7 COLOUR SCREEN DISPLAY -inc: radio data system speed compensated volume (STD)
RUBY RED METALLIC -inc: Dark Argent Metallic lower bodyside moulding
FRONT DRIVER AND PASSENGER FOLD FLAT DELUXE BUCKET SEATING -inc: adjustable head restraints

Watrous Mainline Motors

Watrous Mainline Motors

208 1st Ave E, Watrous, SK S0K 4T0

306-946-3336

