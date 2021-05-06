2013 Buick Encore

-
Listing ID: 7112326
-
Stock #: M01135D
-
VIN: KL4CJESBXDB179030
-
Exterior Colour
Red
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Mileage
66,105 KM
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tires - Front Performance
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Navigation from Telematics
ENGINE 1.4L DOHC MFI VVT TURBOCHARGED 4 CYL (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.