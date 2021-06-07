Menu
2015 Buick Encore

69,241 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Watrous Mainline Motors

306-946-3336

2015 Buick Encore

2015 Buick Encore

Leather

2015 Buick Encore

Leather

Location

Watrous Mainline Motors

208 1st Ave E, Watrous, SK S0K 4T0

306-946-3336

  1. 7264001
  2. 7264001
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,241KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7264001
  • Stock #: M01343B
  • VIN: KL4CJGSB5FB196915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # M01343B
  • Mileage 69,241 KM

Vehicle Description

Encore AWD Leather

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
HEATER OIL PAN
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
Requires Subscription
CARBON BLACK METALLIC Includes (BT3) Dark Argent Metallic lower accent colour.)
LPO FRONT AND REAR SPLASH GUARDS CUSTOM MOULDED
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
EBONY LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATS

Watrous Mainline Motors

Watrous Mainline Motors

208 1st Ave E, Watrous, SK S0K 4T0

306-946-3336

