2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

114,471 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Watrous Mainline Motors

306-946-3336

LT

Location

208 1st Ave E, Watrous, SK S0K 4T0

  1. 8026501
114,471KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8026501
  • Stock #: M7687
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC1FG326297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 114,471 KM

Vehicle Description

Silverado Crew 1500 4WD

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation from Telematics
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm
more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

