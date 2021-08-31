Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

107,216 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Watrous Mainline Motors

306-946-3336

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

208 1st Ave E, Watrous, SK S0K 4T0

107,216KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7677745
  • Stock #: N1000A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2FR666404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 107,216 KM

Vehicle Description

Grand Caravan SXT

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
POWER 8-WAY ADJUSTABLE DRIVER SEAT -inc: Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Radio: 430 6.5 Touch AM/FM/CD/HDD
CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater A/C w/Manual Tri-Zone Temperature Control
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Shift...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats Body Colour Bodyside Moulding Sunscreen Glass Body Colour Door Handles SXT Badge 2nd-R...
SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum (WGH) Body-Colour Sill Applique Power Window Group Power 2nd-Row Windows Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down Power 3rd-Row Quarter-Vented Windows Kumho Brand Tires
WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 ALUMINUM (WGH)
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Radio: 430 6.5 Touch AM/FM/CD/HDD 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 2nd Row O/H 9 VGA Video Screen HDMI Input Jack 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Port - Charg...

