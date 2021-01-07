Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

238,469 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Watrous Mainline Motors

306-946-3336

Denali

Denali

Location

208 1st Ave E, Watrous, SK S0K 4T0

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

238,469KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6430492
  • Stock #: M01167A
  • VIN: 3GTU2WEC0FG378731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 238,469 KM

Vehicle Description

Sierra Denali 1500 4WD CR

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
STONE BLUE METALLIC
SUNROOF POWER
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
TIRES P275/55R20 ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
Requires Subscription
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...
5SA PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
SEATS FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 12-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including 2-way power lumbar control 2-position driver memory adjustable head restrai...
RECOVERY HOOKS CHROME (Plant Installed)
DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE includes Lane Departure Warning Forward Collision Alert and Safety Alert Seat
AUDIO SYSTEM 8 DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM/SIRIUSXM with USB ports auxiliary jack SD card slot Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones hands-free smartphone integration and voice-activated technolog...
WHEELS 4 - 20 X 9 (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) POLISHED ALUMINUM

Watrous Mainline Motors

Watrous Mainline Motors

208 1st Ave E, Watrous, SK S0K 4T0

