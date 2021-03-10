Menu
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

114,634 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Watrous Mainline Motors

306-946-3336

Sedan

Sedan

Location

208 1st Ave E, Watrous, SK S0K 4T0

Certified

114,634KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6816440
  • Stock #: M01135C
  • VIN: 3VW4S7AJ7FM348652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 114,634 KM

Vehicle Description

Jetta Sedan GLI

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Requires Subscription

208 1st Ave E, Watrous, SK S0K 4T0

306-946-3336

Alternate Numbers
1-800-667-0490
