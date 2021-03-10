2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified

$16,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 6 3 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6816440

6816440 Stock #: M01135C

M01135C VIN: 3VW4S7AJ7FM348652

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 114,634 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Power Options Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Seating Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Premium Synthetic Seats Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.