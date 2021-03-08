Menu
2016 Buick Enclave

176,842 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Watrous Mainline Motors

306-946-3336

Leather

Leather

Location

Watrous Mainline Motors

208 1st Ave E, Watrous, SK S0K 4T0

306-946-3336

176,842KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6683714
  • Stock #: M01237A
  • VIN: 5GAKVBKD7GJ103007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 176,842 KM

Vehicle Description

Enclave AWD - Leather

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
CRIMSON RED TINTCOAT
ENGINE 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 with SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD)
LEATHER PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive (STD)
TRAILERING PACKAGE 4500 LBS. includes (V08) heavy-duty engine cooling system and (VR2) trailer hitch
LIGHT TITANIUM PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING with Dark Titanium interior accents
LPO HIT THE ROAD ACCESSORY PACKAGE includes body-colour moulded assist steps Roof Rack Cross Rail Package and cargo area all-weather floor mat
SEATING 8 PASSENGER FRONT BUCKET second row 60/40 bench flat folding and SmartSlide access to third row third row flat folding 60/40 split bench
LPO CARGO CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes the following dealer installed accessories: cargo net and cargo area shade cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Watrous Mainline Motors

Watrous Mainline Motors

208 1st Ave E, Watrous, SK S0K 4T0

