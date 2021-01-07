Menu
2016 Chevrolet Trax

71,205 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Watrous Mainline Motors

306-946-3336

2016 Chevrolet Trax

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LS

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LS

Location

Watrous Mainline Motors

208 1st Ave E, Watrous, SK S0K 4T0

306-946-3336

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

71,205KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6446053
  • Stock #: M01090A
  • VIN: 3GNCJKSB0GL275604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # M01090A
  • Mileage 71,205 KM

Vehicle Description

Trax LS FWD

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Silver ICE Metallic
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH DRIVER POWER LUMBAR (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Watrous Mainline Motors

Watrous Mainline Motors

208 1st Ave E, Watrous, SK S0K 4T0

306-946-3336

Alternate Numbers
1-800-667-0490
