2016 Chevrolet Trax

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Stability Control ABS Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade

Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Silver ICE Metallic WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD) TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH DRIVER POWER LUMBAR (STD)

