2016 GMC Terrain

145,327 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
SLE

Location

145,327KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7378820
  • Stock #: M01446A
  • VIN: 2GKFLTE37G6310366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 145,327 KM

Vehicle Description

Terrain Sle-2 AWD

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defrost
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
WHITE FROST TRICOAT
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (301 hp [224.4 kW] @ 6500 rpm 272 lb-ft [367.2 N-m] @ 4800 rpm)
SLE-2 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
Requires Subscription
LPO CARGO AREA CLOSE-OUT PANEL
DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE II includes (UEU) Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning
DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE I includes (UFT) Side Blind Zone Alert (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert and (UD7) Rear Park Assist
AUDIO SYSTEM COLOUR TOUCH NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3 PLAYBACK 7 diagonal touch-screen display GPS navigation system USB port Radio Data System (RDS) auxiliary input jack and outside temperature indicator (Includes ...

