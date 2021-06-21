2016 GMC Terrain

ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (301 hp [224.4 kW] @ 6500 rpm 272 lb-ft [367.2 N-m] @ 4800 rpm)
SLE-2 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
Requires Subscription
LPO CARGO AREA CLOSE-OUT PANEL
DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE II includes (UEU) Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning
DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE I includes (UFT) Side Blind Zone Alert (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert and (UD7) Rear Park Assist
AUDIO SYSTEM COLOUR TOUCH NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3 PLAYBACK 7 diagonal touch-screen display GPS navigation system USB port Radio Data System (RDS) auxiliary input jack and outside temperature indicator (Includes ...
