2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Sierra SLT 1500 4WD CrewQUICKSILVER METALLIC, ENGINE BLOCK HEATER, BOSE SOUND WITH 6 SPEAKER SYSTEM (7 speaker system including subwoofer when ordered with bucket seats) includes (NKC) noise control system.), TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED, SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, TIRES P265/65R18 ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL, AUDIO SYSTEM 8 DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN WITH GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM AM/FM/SIRIUSXM HD RADIO with USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones voice-activated technology for radio and phone (STD), REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO, GVWR 7200 LBS. (3266 KG) (STD), ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm), SEATS FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including 2-way power lumbar control 2-position driver memory adjustable head restraints (D07) floor console and storage pockets. (Includes (K4C) wireless charging., JET BLACK LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEAT TRIM, SUSPENSION PACKAGE OFF-ROAD includes Z71 chrome side front fender emblems monotube Rancho brand shocks and (K47) air cleaner (JHD) Hill Descent Control and (NZZ) underbody shield., WiFi Hotspot, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Power Door Locks, Tow Hooks, Privacy Glass, Auxiliary Audio Input, Four Wheel Drive, CD Player, Split Bench Seat, Stability Control, Rear Defrost, Power Folding Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Keyless Entry, Power Mirror(s), Heated Front Seat(s), AM/FM Stereo, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Pass-Through Rear Seat, A/C, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Heated Mirrors, Power Passenger Seat, Floor Mats, MP3 Player, Leather Seats, MP3 Player, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Remote Engine Start, Satellite Radio, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Aluminum Wheels, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Tires - Rear All-Season, Leather Seats, Power Driver Seat, Universal Garage Door Opener, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Security System, Rear Bench Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Satellite Radio, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Conventional Spare Tire, Four Wheel Drive, Fog Lamps, Seat Memory, Climate Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Traction Control, Tires - Front All-Season, HD Radio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, HD Radio, Tow Hitch, Adjustable Pedals, Leather Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Connection, HID headlights, Telematics, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Back-Up Camera, Requires Subscription, Driver Restriction Features, Requires Subscription, Requires Subscription
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
TIRES P265/65R18 ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
JET BLACK LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEAT TRIM
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
GVWR 7200 LBS. (3266 KG) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
Requires Subscription
BOSE SOUND WITH 6 SPEAKER SYSTEM (7 speaker system including subwoofer when ordered with bucket seats) includes (NKC) noise control system.)
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
SUSPENSION PACKAGE OFF-ROAD includes Z71 chrome side front fender emblems monotube Rancho brand shocks and (K47) air cleaner (JHD) Hill Descent Control and (NZZ) underbody shield.
SEATS FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including 2-way power lumbar control 2-position driver memory adjustable head restrai...
AUDIO SYSTEM 8 DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN WITH GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM AM/FM/SIRIUSXM HD RADIO with USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones voice-activated technology for radio and phone (STD)
