2018 GMC Sierra 1500

50,686 KM

$42,995

Watrous Mainline Motors

306-946-3336

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watrous Mainline Motors

208 1st Ave E, Watrous, SK S0K 4T0

306-946-3336

$42,995

Used
  • Listing ID: 7360505
  • Stock #: M01421A
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC2JG379179

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 50,686 KM

Sierra SLE 1500 4WD Crew

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Driver Restriction Features
RED QUARTZ TINTCOAT
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
GVWR 7200 LBS. (3266 KG)
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
TIRES P265/65R18 ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
Requires Subscription
SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH 3-PASSENGER. Includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Includes manually adjustable driver lumbar lockable storage compartment in seat cushi...
KODIAK includes (AG1) driver 10-way power seat adjuster when ordered with (AZ3) seats only (N37) manual tilt and telescopic steering column (BTV) Remote vehicle starter system (T3U) LED front fog lamps (UG1) Universal Home Remote (C49) rear-windo...
SUSPENSION PACKAGE OFF-ROAD includes Z71 chrome side front fender emblems monotube Rancho brand shocks and (K47) air cleaner (JHD) Hill Descent Control and (NZZ) underbody shield. (Includes (UHN) 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) bright machined aluminu...
AUDIO SYSTEM 8 DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM AM/FM/SIRIUSXM HD RADIO with USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones voice-activated technology for radio and phone
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm
more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm) (Standard on TK15743 models.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Watrous Mainline Motors

208 1st Ave E, Watrous, SK S0K 4T0

306-946-XXXX

306-946-3336

1-800-667-0490
