Silverado 1500 LT 4WD The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for when nothing less than the most dependable will do. Whether it's a day at the job site or a weekend at the lake, the Silverado 1500 offers a quiet cabin with the perfect blend of space, comfort and convenience. This truck also has a lineup of small block engines equipped with three proven fuel-saving technologies - Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Continuously Variable Valve Timing - to provide the perfect blend of efficiency and capability. Choose between the 4.3L V6 with 285hp, 305 lb.-ft. of torque and 1,600 lbs. towing capability; the 5.3L V8 with 355hp, 383 lb.-ft. of torque and 11,100 lbs. towing capability; or the 6.2L V8 with 420hp, 460 lb.-ft. of torque and a maximum of 12,500 lbs. towing capacity. It's built with high-strength steel, has a durable pickup box and offers available trailering technologies, including tow/haul mode, trailer sway control and hill start assist. The available EchoMaster Trailering Camera System adds up to four cameras to help eliminate blind spots and enhance your ability to line up your trailer and hitch when backing up, available trailering mirrors offer integrated LED rear guidance lamps to enhance visibility when backing up. The Silverado 1500 offers a range of convenient features including steering wheel controls, 7 or available 8in color touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless charging, USB ports, Bluetooth connectivity, built-in Wi-Fi and Chevrolet MyLink and myChevrolet app access. You'll also find a comprehensive suite of safety features such as forward automatic braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, safety alert driver's seat, front and rear park assist and rear vision camera. *Factory Installed Options*
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
SEATING HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG)
DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR
TIRES 265/65R18SL ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
SHADOW GREY METALLIC
TRUE NORTH EDITION includes (PCL) Convenience Package (G80) locking rear differential and (Z82) Trailering Package
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (CJ2) dual-zone automatic climate control (A2X) 10-way power driver seat including power lumbar (KA1) heated driver and passenger seats (KI3) heated steering wheel (N37) manual tilt/telescoping steering column and (USS...
WHEELS 18 X 8.5 (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) BRIGHT SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM
