Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

95,068 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Watrous Mainline Motors

306-946-3336

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Watrous Mainline Motors

208 1st Ave E, Watrous, SK S0K 4T0

306-946-3336

  1. 7838220
  2. 7838220
Contact Seller

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,068KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7838220
  • Stock #: M01524A
  • VIN: 1GTU9BED1KZ347947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # M01524A
  • Mileage 95,068 KM

Vehicle Description

Sierra 1500 SLE 4WD

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
HD Rear Vision Camera
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG)
TIRES 265/65R18SL ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
Requires Subscription
DEEP MAHOGANY METALLIC
TRAILER TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR SYSTEM includes module and set of 4 sensors.
PROGRADE TRAILERING SYSTEM includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with hitch view and (U1D) In-vehicle Trailering App Includes (PTT) Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor System.)
KODIAK includes (PCQ) SLE Convenience package (G80) locking differential and (Z82) Trailering Package
DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE I includes (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert (Includes Perimeter Lighting. Includes (V76) recovery hooks on 2WD models.)
SIRIUSXM enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer anywhe...
DARK WALNUT/SLATE CLOTH SEAT TRIM
PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote (A48) rear sliding power window (KI4) 120-volt power outlet (KC9) 120-volt box-mounted power outlet (IOS) 8 diagonal premium GMC infotainment system (U2K) SiriusXM (UVB) HD Rear Vision Camer...
X31 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE includes Off-Road suspension (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) skid plates (K47) high-capacity air filter and X31 hard badge Includes (UHN) 18 6-spoke machined aluminum wheels with Dark Grey Metallic accents (XCK) 265/65R18SL a...
featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to optimize power delivery and efficiency

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Watrous Mainline Motors

2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 124,977 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Enclave L...
 57,004 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 73,356 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic

Email Watrous Mainline Motors

Watrous Mainline Motors

Watrous Mainline Motors

208 1st Ave E, Watrous, SK S0K 4T0

Call Dealer

306-946-XXXX

(click to show)

306-946-3336

Alternate Numbers
1-800-667-0490
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory