2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Turbocharged

Telematics

Bluetooth Connection

Driver Restriction Features

TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED

SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO

GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG)

TIRES 265/65R18SL ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)

Requires Subscription

DEEP MAHOGANY METALLIC

TRAILER TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR SYSTEM includes module and set of 4 sensors.

PROGRADE TRAILERING SYSTEM includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with hitch view and (U1D) In-vehicle Trailering App Includes (PTT) Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor System.)

KODIAK includes (PCQ) SLE Convenience package (G80) locking differential and (Z82) Trailering Package

DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE I includes (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert (Includes Perimeter Lighting. Includes (V76) recovery hooks on 2WD models.)

SIRIUSXM enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer anywhe...

DARK WALNUT/SLATE CLOTH SEAT TRIM

PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote (A48) rear sliding power window (KI4) 120-volt power outlet (KC9) 120-volt box-mounted power outlet (IOS) 8 diagonal premium GMC infotainment system (U2K) SiriusXM (UVB) HD Rear Vision Camer...

X31 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE includes Off-Road suspension (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) skid plates (K47) high-capacity air filter and X31 hard badge Includes (UHN) 18 6-spoke machined aluminum wheels with Dark Grey Metallic accents (XCK) 265/65R18SL a...