2019 GMC Sierra 2500

This GMC Sierra 2500HD has a strong Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank, Four wheel drive, Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DuraLife brake rotors.This GMC Sierra 2500HD Features the Following Options ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm, 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes capped fuel fill, (K40) exhaust brake and (K05) engine block heater., Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.), Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheels, 20 (50.8 cm) chromed cast aluminum, Wheelhouse liners, rear, Wheel, 18 x 8 (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Underbody Shield, frame-mounted shields includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member, protecting front underbody, oil pan, differential case and transfer case, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, heavy-duty, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG/LPG capable engine.), Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.).Visit Us Today For a must-own GMC Sierra 2500HD come see us at Watrous Mainline Motor Products Ltd, 208 1st Avenue East Box 70, Watrous, SK S0K 4T0. Just minutes away!Preferred Equipment Group|Power Sliding Rear Window|EXCISE TAX - AIR CONDITIONING|Full Feature Frt. Bucket Seats|Remote Vehicle Start|Rear Window Defogger|Gvwr: 4536 KG (10000 LB)|Power Sliding Glass Sunroof|Spray-on BED Liner|Automatic Climate Control|Power-folding Trailering Mirrors W/chrome Caps|Freight Increasejan8/19|DESTINATION CHARGE|Fuel|Onyx Black|Rear Axle - 3.73 Ratio|Cocoa/dark Sand|GMC Infotainment W/navigation|Trailer Brake Controller|Heated & Vented Front Seats|Duramax(r) Diesel 6.6L V8|Allison(r) 6 SPD Auto. Trans.|Price Increase OCT 4/18|Lt265/60r-20 All-terrain Tires|20` Chrome Aluminum Wheels|Siriusxm Radio(tm). Includes A 3-MONTH Trial.|Onstar(r)|Bose(r) Speaker System|Rear Vision Camera|Heated Steering Wheel|6` Chrome Assist Steps (lpo-dealer Installed)|Driver Alert Package|Canadian Base Equipment|Prep Package FOR 5TH Wheel/ Gooseneck Hitch|'z71' Off-road Suspension PKG|H.d. Trailering Package|RR Wheel Air Defl. Roughguard Protection
