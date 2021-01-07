Menu
2008 Pontiac Torrent

188,000 KM

Details Description

$4,598

+ tax & licensing
Barber Motors

306-934-1822

Location

1 Government Rd, Weyburn, SK S4H 0N8

188,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6445618
  • Stock #: A276B
  • VIN: 2CKDL33F486037316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.4L V6, FWD, 17' Wheels, Roof Rails, Fog lights, Remote Start Cloth bucket seats, Air/Cruise, Power locks, mirrors,windows Call us today for more info!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
