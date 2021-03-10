2013 BMW 3 Series

+ taxes & licensing
306-842-7333
1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7
306-842-7333
+ taxes & licensing
Compact Cars, 4dr Sdn 335i xDrive AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Turbocharged Gas I6 3.0L/182
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7