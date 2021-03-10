Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 BMW 3 Series

95,837 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Weyburn Dodge

306-842-7333

Contact Seller
2013 BMW 3 Series

2013 BMW 3 Series

335i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW 3 Series

335i xDrive

Location

Knight Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

306-842-7333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

95,837KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6806954
  • Stock #: 21081A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Coral Red w/Black Highlight
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,837 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 4dr Sdn 335i xDrive AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Turbocharged Gas I6 3.0L/182

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Knight Weyburn Dodge

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 119,185 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 55,539 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Seltos SX T...
 2,767 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Knight Weyburn Dodge

Knight Weyburn Dodge

Knight Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

Call Dealer

306-842-XXXX

(click to show)

306-842-7333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory