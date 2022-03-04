2014 Ford Edge

$18,598 + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 8 2 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8480778

8480778 Stock #: 21456BB

21456BB VIN: 2FMDK4JC8EBA51968

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 126,824 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.