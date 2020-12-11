2014 Toyota Tacoma

+ taxes & licensing
306-934-1822
1 Government Rd, Weyburn, SK S4H 0N8
306-934-1822
+ taxes & licensing
Rear Wheel Drive Truck with Tonneau Cover, cloth bucket seats and power windows, locks mirrors. 2.7L with 15' Wheels. Call 1-800-992-6531 to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1 Government Rd, Weyburn, SK S4H 0N8