2014 Toyota Tacoma

80,845 KM

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
Barber Motors

306-934-1822

Barber Motors

1 Government Rd, Weyburn, SK S4H 0N8

306-934-1822

80,845KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6352901
  • Stock #: A515A
  • VIN: 5TFTX4CN4EX037106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,845 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear Wheel Drive Truck with Tonneau Cover, cloth bucket seats and power windows, locks mirrors. 2.7L with 15' Wheels. Call 1-800-992-6531 to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barber Motors

Barber Motors

1 Government Rd, Weyburn, SK S4H 0N8

306-934-1822

