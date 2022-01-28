2015 Chevrolet Traverse

$16,998 + taxes & licensing 2 0 1 , 5 4 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8261592

8261592 Stock #: 22014A

22014A VIN: 1GNKVGKDXFJ125567

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 201,544 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.