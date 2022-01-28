Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

201,544 KM

Details

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Barber Motors

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Traverse

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 1LT

Location

Barber Motors

1 Government Rd, Weyburn, SK S4H 0N8

306-934-1822

  1. 8261592
  2. 8261592
  3. 8261592
  4. 8261592
  5. 8261592
  6. 8261592
  7. 8261592
  8. 8261592
  9. 8261592
  10. 8261592
  11. 8261592
  12. 8261592
  13. 8261592
  14. 8261592
  15. 8261592
  16. 8261592
  17. 8261592
  18. 8261592
  19. 8261592
  20. 8261592
Contact Seller

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

201,544KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8261592
  • Stock #: 22014A
  • VIN: 1GNKVGKDXFJ125567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 201,544 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barber Motors

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 71,057 KM
$37,998 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 183,213 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Wrangler J...
 16,300 KM
$52,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barber Motors

Barber Motors

Barber Motors

1 Government Rd, Weyburn, SK S4H 0N8

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory