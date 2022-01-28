$16,998+ tax & licensing
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Barber Motors
306-934-1822
2015 Chevrolet Traverse
2015 Chevrolet Traverse
AWD 1LT
Location
Barber Motors
1 Government Rd, Weyburn, SK S4H 0N8
306-934-1822
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
201,544KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8261592
- Stock #: 22014A
- VIN: 1GNKVGKDXFJ125567
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 201,544 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Barber Motors
1 Government Rd, Weyburn, SK S4H 0N8