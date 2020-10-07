Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

133,440 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Knight Weyburn Dodge

306-842-7333

North | Cold Weather Pkg | Comfort & Convenience Pkg | B/U Camera| Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

North | Cold Weather Pkg | Comfort & Convenience Pkg | B/U Camera| Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Knight Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

133,440KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6087732
  • Stock #: 20150A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,440 KM

Vehicle Description

Why Buy From Knight Dodge Weyburn?Knight Dodge Weyburn is locally owned and operated, and offers a small-town experience with friendly knowledgeable staff. We proudly feature the full line-up of new vehicles and an extensive pre-owned inventory from a variety of automakers. Regardless of your needs, your tastes, or your budget we are confident we have a vehicle for you.Whether you have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all we can help you find a financing package so you can get behind the wheel of your next new or used vehicle with ease.Last but definitely not least we offer Lifetime Engine Warranty.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power 8-Way Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Jeep Active Drive I (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24J -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD)
3.734 AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: 225/65R17 BSW AS (STD)
Requires Subscription
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Passive Entry/Keyless Go Remote Start System Automatic Headlamps Cargo Net Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Power 8-Way Driver Seat Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone ...
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Uconnect Access Uconnect Access Via Mobile 8.4" Touch Screen Display For Details Go To DriveUconne...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Knight Weyburn Dodge

Knight Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

