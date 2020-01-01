Menu
2015 RAM 1500

Longhorn Crew Cab 4x4 HEMI | Leather Seats | Sunroof | NAV | Back-up Camera | Remote Start | RamBox

2015 RAM 1500

Longhorn Crew Cab 4x4 HEMI | Leather Seats | Sunroof | NAV | Back-up Camera | Remote Start | RamBox

Knight Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

306-842-7333

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,609KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4478415
  • Stock #: 19010B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT7FS612626
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Interior Colour
Cattle Tan/Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Plus: Heated & Cooled Front, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Remote Keyless Entry with All?Secure, Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/SiriusXM Satellite Radio/Bluetooth/GPS Navigation, Park?Sense Rear Park Assist System, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors/Pedals Memory, Power 10?Way Memory Driver, 6?Way Passenger Seats Power Lumbar Adjust, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Air Cond ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone, RamBox Cargo Management System, Power Folding Mirrors,Trailer Tow w/4?Pin Connector Wiring, Class IV Receiver Hitch, 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS, 8?speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission, and more.Why Buy From Knight Dodge Weyburn?Knight Dodge Weyburn is locally owned and operated, and offers a small-town experience with friendly knowledgeable staff. We proudly feature the full line-up of new vehicles and an extensive pre-owned inventory from a variety of automakers. Regardless of your needs, your tastes, or your budget we are confident we have a vehicle for you.Whether you have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all we can help you find a financing package so you can get behind the wheel of your next new or used vehicle with ease.Last but definitely not least we offer Lifetime Engine Warranty.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Bed Liner
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
  • Class IV Receiver Hitch
  • RamBox Cargo Management System
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
  • BRIGHT WHITE
  • PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate
  • 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
  • Single-Disc Remote CD Player
  • Chrome Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps
  • CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
  • CATTLE TAN/BLACK FULL LEATHER BUCKET W/PERFORATED INSERTS -inc: Laser-Etched Filigree is NOT INCLUDED on the DJU1 seats or the DJXT seats
  • WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts
  • TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
  • GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
  • MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body-Colour Fender Flares Chrome Rear Bumper Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum w/Silver Painted Inserts Chrome Front Bumper Chrome Tubular Side Steps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Knight Weyburn Dodge

Knight Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

