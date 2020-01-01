2015 RAM 1500

Plus: Heated & Cooled Front, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Remote Keyless Entry with All?Secure, Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/SiriusXM Satellite Radio/Bluetooth/GPS Navigation, Park?Sense Rear Park Assist System, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors/Pedals Memory, Power 10?Way Memory Driver, 6?Way Passenger Seats Power Lumbar Adjust, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Air Cond ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone, RamBox Cargo Management System, Power Folding Mirrors,Trailer Tow w/4?Pin Connector Wiring, Class IV Receiver Hitch, 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS, 8?speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission, and more.Why Buy From Knight Dodge Weyburn?Knight Dodge Weyburn is locally owned and operated, and offers a small-town experience with friendly knowledgeable staff. We proudly feature the full line-up of new vehicles and an extensive pre-owned inventory from a variety of automakers. Regardless of your needs, your tastes, or your budget we are confident we have a vehicle for you.Whether you have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all we can help you find a financing package so you can get behind the wheel of your next new or used vehicle with ease.Last but definitely not least we offer Lifetime Engine Warranty.