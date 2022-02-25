Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Cadillac Escalade

145,600 KM

Details

$59,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,998

+ taxes & licensing

Barber Motors

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2016 Cadillac Escalade

2016 Cadillac Escalade

ESV Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Cadillac Escalade

ESV Luxury

Location

Barber Motors

1 Government Rd, Weyburn, SK S4H 0N8

306-934-1822

  1. 8329050
  2. 8329050
  3. 8329050
  4. 8329050
  5. 8329050
  6. 8329050
  7. 8329050
  8. 8329050
  9. 8329050
  10. 8329050
  11. 8329050
  12. 8329050
  13. 8329050
  14. 8329050
  15. 8329050
Contact Seller

$59,998

+ taxes & licensing

145,600KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8329050
  • Stock #: 22011A
  • VIN: 1GYS4HKJXGR432306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 145,600 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barber Motors

2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 76,000 KM
$63,998 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 27,134 KM
$37,998 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 92,953 KM
$28,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barber Motors

Barber Motors

Barber Motors

1 Government Rd, Weyburn, SK S4H 0N8

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory