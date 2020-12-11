Menu
2016 Lincoln MKX

71,000 KM

Details Description

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Barber Motors

306-934-1822

2016 Lincoln MKX

2016 Lincoln MKX

2016 Lincoln MKX

Location

Barber Motors

1 Government Rd, Weyburn, SK S4H 0N8

306-934-1822

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

71,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6352904
  • Stock #: A536A
  • VIN: 2LMTJ8KR0GBL21260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive SUV with Remote Start, rear park assist, backup camera and side blind zone alert. Features heated leather seats, memory seats, navigator, bluetooth and power locks, mirrors, windows, seat and liftgate. 3.7L V6, 18' Alloy Wheels tow package. Call us at 1-800-992-6531 to book a test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barber Motors

Barber Motors

1 Government Rd, Weyburn, SK S4H 0N8

