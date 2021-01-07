Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

120,119 KM

Details Description

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
Barber Motors

306-934-1822

LT

LT

Location

1 Government Rd, Weyburn, SK S4H 0N8

120,119KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6429020
  • Stock #: A460B
  • VIN: 2GNFLFEK3H6329798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 120,119 KM

Vehicle Description

2.4L, All Wheel Drive SUV features remote start, rear backup camera, heated cloth seats, heated mirrors, MyLink and Bluetooth. Power locks, mirrors,windows and seat with 17' alloy wheels. Call 1-800-992-6531 today to book your test drive!

1 Government Rd, Weyburn, SK S4H 0N8

