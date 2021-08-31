Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

125,423 KM

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
Knight Weyburn Dodge

306-842-7333

Contact Seller
SLE | Keyless Entry | Remote Start | Back Up Camera | Heated Seats | Tow Package

Location

Knight Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

306-842-7333

125,423KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8071090
  • Stock #: 21143A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 125,423 KM

Vehicle Description

Why Buy From Knight Dodge Weyburn?Knight Dodge Weyburn is locally owned and operated, and offers a small-town experience with friendly knowledgeable staff. We proudly feature the full line-up of new vehicles and an extensive pre-owned inventory from a variety of automakers. Regardless of your needs, your tastes, or your budget we are confident we have a vehicle for you.Whether you have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all we can help you find a financing package so you can get behind the wheel of your next new or used vehicle with ease.Last but definitely not least we offer Lifetime Engine Warranty.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

