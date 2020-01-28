Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Sport 4x4 | Heated Seats & Steering Wheel | Remote Start | Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Sport 4x4 | Heated Seats & Steering Wheel | Remote Start | Bluetooth

Location

Knight Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

306-842-7333

Contact Seller

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 108,412KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4567674
  • Stock #: 19232A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAS5HW538916
Exterior Colour
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
Interior Colour
Black/Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Plus: Uconnect 5.0-inch Touch/Hands-free communication, SiriusXM satellite radio, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, AM/FM Stereo, Rear 60/40 split folding and reclining seat, Jeep Cargo Management System, Keyless entry, Cloth bucket seats, Trailer Tow Group with Heavy-duty engine cooling, Trailer tow wiring harness for 4- and 7-pin wiring harness, Class III hitch receiver, 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 engine w/ESS, 9-speed automatic transmission, and more.Why Buy From Knight Dodge Weyburn?Knight Dodge Weyburn is locally owned and operated, and offers a small-town experience with friendly knowledgeable staff. We proudly feature the full line-up of new vehicles and an extensive pre-owned inventory from a variety of automakers. Regardless of your needs, your tastes, or your budget we are confident we have a vehicle for you.Whether you have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all we can help you find a financing package so you can get behind the wheel of your next new or used vehicle with ease.Last but definitely not least we offer Lifetime Engine Warranty.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • 3.517 Axle Ratio
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26A -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
  • BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
  • ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
  • TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
  • SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 GPS Antenna Input
  • COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Front Heated Seats A/C w/Integrated Manual Controls Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Ctrls Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Auxiliary Switch Bank Module Heated Exterior Mirrors Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Knight Weyburn Dodge

2015 Chrysler 200 S ...
 73,850 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue S ...
 136,944 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Wrangler U...
 109,107 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
Knight Weyburn Dodge

Knight Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-842-XXXX

(click to show)

306-842-7333

Send A Message