2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

78,434 KM

Details Description

$40,998

+ tax & licensing
Barber Motors

306-934-1822

LTZ

Location

1 Government Rd, Weyburn, SK S4H 0N8

78,434KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6445585
  • Stock #: 21001A
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC3JG238769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 78,434 KM

Vehicle Description

5.3L V8, 4X4, Sunroof, Remote Start, 20' Wheels, Step Tubes, Tonneau Cover, Tow Package Heated Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering wheel, OnStar/Bluetooth, MyLink, Air/Cruise, Bose Sound System, Power locks, mirrors, windows, seat Call us today for more info!

