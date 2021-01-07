Menu
2018 Chevrolet Sonic

35,756 KM

Details Description

$15,598

+ tax & licensing
Barber Motors

306-934-1822

LT

LT

Location

Barber Motors

1 Government Rd, Weyburn, SK S4H 0N8

306-934-1822

35,756KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6429011
  • Stock #: A439A
  • VIN: 1G1JD5SH6J4101832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # A439A
  • Mileage 35,756 KM

Vehicle Description

Front Wheel Drive 1.4L Turbo, 16' Wheels, Fog lights. Features remote start, backup camera, heated cloth seats, MyLink, Bluetooth, power locks, windows mirrors. Call 1-800-992-6531 to book your showing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

