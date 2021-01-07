Menu
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

99,216 KM

Details Description

$51,998

+ tax & licensing
Premier

Location

1 Government Rd, Weyburn, SK S4H 0N8

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Havana Metallic
  • Interior Colour COCOA/MAHOGANY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
Vehicle Description

4x4 SUV with remote start, sunroof, heated cooled leather seats, heated steering wheel, fog lights and tow package. Features several alerts including: front rear park sensors, side blind zone alert, lane keep assist, forward collision alert backup camera. It has memory seats, Bose sound system, OnStar, Bluetooth and Navigation, power locks, mirrors, windows, seat, foot pedals liftgate. 5.3L V8 with 22' wheels. Call us today at 1-800-992-6531 to book your test drive!

