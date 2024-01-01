Menu
Large Cars, 300S AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2018 Chrysler 300

84,481 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
S | AWD! | Ventilated/Heated Seats | Pano Roof | BEATS Stereo | Leather | Adaptive Cruise |

Location

Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

306-842-7333

Used
84,481KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black w/Caramel Stitching
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,481 KM

Vehicle Description

Large Cars, 300S AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Telematics
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Velvet Red Pearl
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Black Painted Roof
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link
BEATSAUDIO GROUP -inc: 552-Watt Amplifier 10 BeatsAudio Speakers w/Subwoofer
S MODEL APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Fascias Lower Grille Close-Out Panels Body-Colour Fascia Applique Body-Colour Rear Spoiler Unique LED Fog Lamps
Requires Subscription
SAFETYTEC GROUP I -inc: Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Blind-Spot/Rear Cross Path-Detection Body-Colour Power Multi-Function Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist System
BLACK W/CARAMEL STITCHING NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS W/S LOGO -inc: Front Ventilated Seats
300S PREMIUM GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column Door Sill Scuff Pads Automatic Headlamp Leveling System Trunk Mat Adaptive Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Power Backlight Sunshade 2nd Row Heated Seats D...
WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" DARK BRONZE ALUMINUM
SAFETYTEC GROUP II -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go FWD Collision Warn/Active Braking Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist
300S ALLOY EDITION -inc: Titanium Exhaust Tips Dark Bronze Badging Liquid Titanium Chrome Wing Badge Dark Bronze Grille & Surround Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Dark Bronze Aluminum Alloy Floor Mats Dark Bronze AWD Badge

Weyburn Dodge

Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

Weyburn Dodge

306-842-7333

