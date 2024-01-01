$37,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L Plus | Heated Seats/Wheel | Stow 'N Go Seating! | Power Sliding Doors | Tow Pkg. | Leather
2018 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L Plus | Heated Seats/Wheel | Stow 'N Go Seating! | Power Sliding Doors | Tow Pkg. | Leather
Location
Weyburn Dodge
1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7
306-842-7333
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,938KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black/Alloy
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 108,938 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Minivans 2WD, Touring-L Plus 2WD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Rear Collision Mitigation
BLACK SEATS
TIRES: P235/60R18 BSW AS W/ACF
BLACK/ALLOY LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" SATIN SILVER ALUMINUM
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
TRAILER TOW GROUP - 3 600 LB RATING -inc: Hitch w/2" Receiver Trailer Sway Control Heavy-Duty Radiator 220-Amp Alternator Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Satin Silver Aluminum Michelin Brand Tires Tires: P235/60R18 BSW AS w/ACF
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Weyburn Dodge
2018 Chrysler 300 S | AWD! | Ventilated/Heated Seats | Pano Roof | BEATS Stereo | Leather | Adaptive Cruise | 84,481 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape S | AWD! | Bluetooth | AC | Cruise | Accident Free | Fully Serviced | 142,097 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Weyburn Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Weyburn Dodge
1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7
Call Dealer
306-842-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Weyburn Dodge
306-842-7333
2018 Chrysler Pacifica