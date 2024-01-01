Menu
Minivans 2WD, Touring-L Plus 2WD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

108,938 KM

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus | Heated Seats/Wheel | Stow 'N Go Seating! | Power Sliding Doors | Tow Pkg. | Leather

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus | Heated Seats/Wheel | Stow 'N Go Seating! | Power Sliding Doors | Tow Pkg. | Leather

Location

Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

306-842-7333

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,938KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black/Alloy
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 108,938 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivans 2WD, Touring-L Plus 2WD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Rear Collision Mitigation
BLACK SEATS
TIRES: P235/60R18 BSW AS W/ACF
BLACK/ALLOY LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" SATIN SILVER ALUMINUM
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
TRAILER TOW GROUP - 3 600 LB RATING -inc: Hitch w/2" Receiver Trailer Sway Control Heavy-Duty Radiator 220-Amp Alternator Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Satin Silver Aluminum Michelin Brand Tires Tires: P235/60R18 BSW AS w/ACF
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Weyburn Dodge

Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Weyburn Dodge

306-842-7333

2018 Chrysler Pacifica