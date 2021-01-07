Menu
2018 Chrysler Pacifica

52,849 KM

Details Description Features

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Weyburn Dodge

306-842-7333

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited | B\U Camera | Remote Start | Nav w/ 8.4" Touchscreen | DVD | Heated/Cooled Seats

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited | B\U Camera | Remote Start | Nav w/ 8.4" Touchscreen | DVD | Heated/Cooled Seats

Location

Knight Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

306-842-7333

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

52,849KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6419879
  • Stock #: 21041A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Alloy
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 52,849 KM

Vehicle Description

Plus: Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Power Liftgate, Rear AC/Heat, 13 Alpine Speakers, Advanced Safety Tec Pkg, LED Fog Lamps, All-weather Mats.Why Buy From Knight Dodge Weyburn?Knight Dodge Weyburn is locally owned and operated, and offers a small-town experience with friendly knowledgeable staff. We proudly feature the full line-up of new vehicles and an extensive pre-owned inventory from a variety of automakers. Regardless of your needs, your tastes, or your budget we are confident we have a vehicle for you.Whether you have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all we can help you find a financing package so you can get behind the wheel of your next new or used vehicle with ease.Last but definitely not least we offer Lifetime Engine Warranty.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Velvet Red Pearl
Hands-Free Liftgate
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
KeySense Programmable Key Fob
Generic Sun/Moonroof
BLACK SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27P -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 20" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/TECH GREY POCKETS
BLACK/ALLOY NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS
TIRES: P245/50R20 BSW ALL-SEASON
UCONNECT THEATRE W/STREAMING GROUP -inc: Video USB Port HDMI Input Jack 3-Channel Video Remote Control Blu-Ray/DVD Player/USB Port 3-Channel Wireless Headphones Front Seatback Dual 10" Touchscreens 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Requires Subscription
8-PASSENGER SEATING & 20" WHEEL GROUP -inc: Locking Lug Nuts 8-Passenger Seating Tires: P245/50R20 BSW All-Season Kumho Brand Tires Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Aluminum w/Tech Grey Pockets Delete Sunroof
MOPAR FRONT & REAR SPLASH GUARDS -inc: Front Splash Guards Rear Splash Guards
ADVANCED SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go 360 Surround-View Camera Advanced Brake Assist Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

