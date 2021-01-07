2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Dual Moonroof Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Knee Air Bag HD Radio Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) Velvet Red Pearl Hands-Free Liftgate Smart Device Integration ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) KeySense Programmable Key Fob Generic Sun/Moonroof BLACK SEATS QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27P -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic WHEELS: 20" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/TECH GREY POCKETS BLACK/ALLOY NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS TIRES: P245/50R20 BSW ALL-SEASON UCONNECT THEATRE W/STREAMING GROUP -inc: Video USB Port HDMI Input Jack 3-Channel Video Remote Control Blu-Ray/DVD Player/USB Port 3-Channel Wireless Headphones Front Seatback Dual 10" Touchscreens 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Requires Subscription 8-PASSENGER SEATING & 20" WHEEL GROUP -inc: Locking Lug Nuts 8-Passenger Seating Tires: P245/50R20 BSW All-Season Kumho Brand Tires Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Aluminum w/Tech Grey Pockets Delete Sunroof MOPAR FRONT & REAR SPLASH GUARDS -inc: Front Splash Guards Rear Splash Guards ADVANCED SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go 360 Surround-View Camera Advanced Brake Assist Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist...

