2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Sport 4x4 | 2-Door | Black Sunrider Soft Top | Sport bar with full padding

Location

Knight Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

306-842-7333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,753KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4653432
  • Stock #: P1529
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG2JL846033
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Plus: Front reclining seats, Rear folding seat, Rear compartment covered storage, AM/FM/CD, Temperature and compass gauge, Manual fold-away exterior mirrors, Tow hooks (2 front and 1 rear), 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine, 6-speed manual transmission, and more.Why Buy From Knight Dodge Weyburn?Knight Dodge Weyburn is locally owned and operated, and offers a small-town experience with friendly knowledgeable staff. We proudly feature the full line-up of new vehicles and an extensive pre-owned inventory from a variety of automakers. Regardless of your needs, your tastes, or your budget we are confident we have a vehicle for you.Whether you have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all we can help you find a financing package so you can get behind the wheel of your next new or used vehicle with ease.Last but definitely not least we offer Lifetime Engine Warranty.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Air Conditioning Bypass
Additional Features
  • Convertible Soft Top
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
  • BRIGHT WHITE
  • 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
  • NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23B -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD)
  • WHEELS: 16" X 7" SLOT-SPOKE STYLED STEEL (STD)
  • TIRES: P225/75R16 BSW ON-OFF ROAD (STD)

