2018 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 6 4 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6806951

6806951 Stock #: 21079A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Punk n Metallic

Interior Colour Heritage Tan/Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 22,644 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Body-colour fender flares Windows Privacy Glass Additional Features Back-Up Camera Keyless Start Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Smart Device Integration ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD) WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED W/BLACK POCKETS -inc: Aluminum (STD) TIRES: 285/70R17C BSW ON/OFF-ROAD (STD) PUNK N METALLIC HERITAGE TAN/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/ACCENT STITCHING -inc: Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23R -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 6-Speed Manual GVWR: 2 381 KGS (5 250 LBS) (STD) COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer No Sunrider Soft Top Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.