2018 Jeep Wrangler

22,644 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Weyburn Dodge

306-842-7333

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Rubicon | B/U Camera | Cold Weather Pkg | Leather Pkg | Fog Lamps | Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Rubicon | B/U Camera | Cold Weather Pkg | Leather Pkg | Fog Lamps | Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows

Location

Knight Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

306-842-7333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,644KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6806951
  Stock #: 21079A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Punk n Metallic
  • Interior Colour Heritage Tan/Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 22,644 KM

Vehicle Description

Plus: Black Jeep Freedom Hardtop Pkg.Why Buy From Knight Dodge Weyburn?Knight Dodge Weyburn is locally owned and operated, and offers a small-town experience with friendly knowledgeable staff. We proudly feature the full line-up of new vehicles and an extensive pre-owned inventory from a variety of automakers. Regardless of your needs, your tastes, or your budget we are confident we have a vehicle for you.Whether you have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all we can help you find a financing package so you can get behind the wheel of your next new or used vehicle with ease.Last but definitely not least we offer Lifetime Engine Warranty.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-colour fender flares
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED W/BLACK POCKETS -inc: Aluminum (STD)
TIRES: 285/70R17C BSW ON/OFF-ROAD (STD)
PUNK N METALLIC
HERITAGE TAN/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/ACCENT STITCHING -inc: Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23R -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
GVWR: 2 381 KGS (5 250 LBS) (STD)
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer No Sunrider Soft Top
Knight Weyburn Dodge

Knight Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

306-842-7333

