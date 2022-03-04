$44,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Z71 | Heated Seats | Back Up Camera | Navigation
Location
1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7
57,247KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8475240
- Stock #: 22010B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 57,247 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 128.3" Z71, 8-Speed Automatic, Diesel I4 2.8L/
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 2.8L DURAMAX TURBO-DIESEL DI 4-CYLINDER (181 hp [135.0 kW] @ 3400 rpm 369 lb-ft of torque [500 N-m] @ 2000 rpm) includes (K40) Exhaust brake (JL1) Trailer brake controller (NQ6) Transfer case (4WD models only) (S1K) 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 1...
1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7