2019 GMC Terrain

20,763 KM

Details Description

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Barber Motors

306-934-1822

2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

SLT

2019 GMC Terrain

SLT

Location

Barber Motors

1 Government Rd, Weyburn, SK S4H 0N8

306-934-1822

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

20,763KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6445588
  Stock #: 21015A
  VIN: 3GKALVEX3KL206499

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Medium Ash Gray/jet Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 21015A
  Mileage 20,763 KM

Vehicle Description

All wheel drive SUV featuring 2.0L Turbo Engine, Remote Start and 19' wheels. Rear park assist, rear backup camera, side blindzone alert and forward collision alert. For your comfort there are heated leather seats a heated steering wheel. Memory seats, OnStar, Bluetooth, MyGMC and power locks, windows, mirrors, seat and liftgate.

