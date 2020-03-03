Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD | Heated Seats & Steering Wheel | Back-up Camera | Bluetooth

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD | Heated Seats & Steering Wheel | Back-up Camera | Bluetooth

Knight Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

306-842-7333

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,955KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4714878
  • Stock #: P1531
  • VIN: 5NMS2CAD1KH097752
Exterior Colour
QUARTZ WHITE
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Plus: 7-inch display AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/Bluetooth/ audio system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Dual front and dual rear USB outlets, Front and cargo-area 12-volt power outlets, Tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel with audio/cruise controls, Reclining 60/40 split second row fold-flat seats and center armrest with cupholders, Underfloor cargo-area storage compartment, Rear Spoiler, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Chrome accent front grille, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Assist Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning High Beam Assist, 185 hp/178 lb-ft, 2.4L GDI 4-cylinder engine with Idle Stop & Go, 8-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC(R) and more.Why Buy From Knight Dodge Weyburn?Knight Dodge Weyburn is locally owned and operated, and offers a small-town experience with friendly knowledgeable staff. We proudly feature the full line-up of new vehicles and an extensive pre-owned inventory from a variety of automakers. Regardless of your needs, your tastes, or your budget we are confident we have a vehicle for you.Whether you have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all we can help you find a financing package so you can get behind the wheel of your next new or used vehicle with ease.Last but definitely not least we offer Lifetime Engine Warranty.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration

