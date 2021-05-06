Menu
2019 RAM 1500

138,236 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Classic Warlock | B/U Camera | Heated Seats/Wheel | Nav/GPS | Levelling Kit | Spray-in Bedliner

Location

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

138,236KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7126357
  • Stock #: 21094A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,236 KM

Vehicle Description

Plus: Leather-wrapped Wheel, Sport Performance Hood, 2nd Row In-floor Storage, Tow Pkg, Rear AC/Heat.Why Buy From Knight Dodge Weyburn?Knight Dodge Weyburn is locally owned and operated, and offers a small-town experience with friendly knowledgeable staff. We proudly feature the full line-up of new vehicles and an extensive pre-owned inventory from a variety of automakers. Regardless of your needs, your tastes, or your budget we are confident we have a vehicle for you.Whether you have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all we can help you find a financing package so you can get behind the wheel of your next new or used vehicle with ease.Last but definitely not least we offer Lifetime Engine Warranty.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Spray-in bedliner
Bluetooth Connection
Granite Crystal Metallic
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
Class IV Hitch Receiver
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
Requires Subscription
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection HD Radio Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control GPS Navigatio...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Black Powder-C...
SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: Performance Decal
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console

