$45,900+ tax & licensing
$45,900
+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Classic SLT
1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8475243
- Stock #: 22063A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RED PEARL
- Interior Colour Canyon Brown/Light Frost
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Bright Bodyside Moulding
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
Red Pearl
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks
BRIGHT TUBULAR SIDE STEPS
GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28G SLT -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM -inc: Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Apple CarP...
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam...
ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: 98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Electronically Controlled Throttle Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Contro...
CANYON BROWN/LIGHT FROST PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust
