Listing ID: 8475243

8475243 Stock #: 22063A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour RED PEARL

Interior Colour Canyon Brown/Light Frost

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Class IV Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Bright Bodyside Moulding Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Red Pearl REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks BRIGHT TUBULAR SIDE STEPS GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28G SLT -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM -inc: Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS Requires Subscription RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Apple CarP... LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam... ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: 98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Electronically Controlled Throttle Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Contro... CANYON BROWN/LIGHT FROST PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust

