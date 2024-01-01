$62,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 RAM 2500
Power Wagon | Cooled/Heated Seats | Towing Group | Sunroof | 360 Cam | 12" Screen | Bed Liner |
2019 RAM 2500
Power Wagon | Cooled/Heated Seats | Towing Group | Sunroof | 360 Cam | 12" Screen | Bed Liner |
Location
Weyburn Dodge
1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7
306-842-7333
$62,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,091KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 77,091 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Power Wagon 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Lower Two-Tone Paint
Spray-in bedliner
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
LED BED LIGHTING
Black Tubular Side Steps
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
WHEELS: 17" X 8" ALUMINUM W/MATTE BLACK POCKETS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 6.4L HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
17-Speaker High Performance Audio
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2ZP -inc: Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH -inc: Front Armrest w/Cupholders Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage High-Back Seats Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Front Ventilated Seats
BLIND-SPOT/CROSS-PATH (TRUCK ONLY) -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Black Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 12.0 W/NAVIGATION -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth 1-Ye...
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Blind-Spot/Cross-Path (Truck Only) Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Black Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Power Convex A...
POWER WAGON LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Overhead LED Lamps Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports Dual Remote USB Charging Ports 2nd Row Heated Seats F...
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera Surround View Camera System Blind-Spot/Cross-Path (Truck Only) Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Black Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Power ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Weyburn Dodge
2019 RAM 2500 Power Wagon | Cooled/Heated Seats | Towing Group | Sunroof | 360 Cam | 12" Screen | Bed Liner | 77,091 KM $62,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Weyburn Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Weyburn Dodge
1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7
Call Dealer
306-842-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$62,995
+ taxes & licensing
Weyburn Dodge
306-842-7333
2019 RAM 2500