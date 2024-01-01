Menu
Account
Sign In
Power Wagon 4x4 Crew Cab 64 Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392

2019 RAM 2500

77,091 KM

Details Description Features

$62,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 2500

Power Wagon | Cooled/Heated Seats | Towing Group | Sunroof | 360 Cam | 12" Screen | Bed Liner |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 2500

Power Wagon | Cooled/Heated Seats | Towing Group | Sunroof | 360 Cam | 12" Screen | Bed Liner |

Location

Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

306-842-7333

  1. 11480312
  2. 11480312
  3. 11480312
  4. 11480312
  5. 11480312
  6. 11480312
  7. 11480312
  8. 11480312
  9. 11480312
  10. 11480312
  11. 11480312
  12. 11480312
  13. 11480312
  14. 11480312
  15. 11480312
  16. 11480312
  17. 11480312
  18. 11480312
  19. 11480312
  20. 11480312
  21. 11480312
  22. 11480312
  23. 11480312
  24. 11480312
  25. 11480312
  26. 11480312
Contact Seller

$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,091KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 77,091 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Wagon 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Lower Two-Tone Paint
Spray-in bedliner

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
LED BED LIGHTING
Black Tubular Side Steps
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
WHEELS: 17" X 8" ALUMINUM W/MATTE BLACK POCKETS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 6.4L HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
17-Speaker High Performance Audio
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2ZP -inc: Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH -inc: Front Armrest w/Cupholders Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage High-Back Seats Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Front Ventilated Seats
BLIND-SPOT/CROSS-PATH (TRUCK ONLY) -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Black Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 12.0 W/NAVIGATION -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth 1-Ye...
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Blind-Spot/Cross-Path (Truck Only) Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Black Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Power Convex A...
POWER WAGON LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Overhead LED Lamps Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports Dual Remote USB Charging Ports 2nd Row Heated Seats F...
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera Surround View Camera System Blind-Spot/Cross-Path (Truck Only) Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Black Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Power ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Weyburn Dodge

Used 2019 RAM 2500 Power Wagon | Cooled/Heated Seats | Towing Group | Sunroof | 360 Cam | 12
2019 RAM 2500 Power Wagon | Cooled/Heated Seats | Towing Group | Sunroof | 360 Cam | 12" Screen | Bed Liner | 77,091 KM $62,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X | LOW KM! | EXCELLENT CONDITION! | Heated Seats/Wheel | Pano Roof | Alpine Stereo | HEMI | for sale in Weyburn, SK
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X | LOW KM! | EXCELLENT CONDITION! | Heated Seats/Wheel | Pano Roof | Alpine Stereo | HEMI | 37,503 KM $52,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Land Rover Evoque HSE | Heated Leather Seats | Pano Roof! | AWD | Meridan Stereo | LOW KM! | Dual AC | Power Trunk | for sale in Weyburn, SK
2016 Land Rover Evoque HSE | Heated Leather Seats | Pano Roof! | AWD | Meridan Stereo | LOW KM! | Dual AC | Power Trunk | 91,950 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Weyburn Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Weyburn Dodge

Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

Call Dealer

306-842-XXXX

(click to show)

306-842-7333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

Weyburn Dodge

306-842-7333

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 2500